Jennifer Lopez posts a stunning makeup free selfie after celebrating her 51st birthday last week

Singer and performer Jennifer Lopez proves that she looks gorgeous with or without makeup through her recent Instagram post. The 51-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Saturday morning to share a new selfie with her bare, makeup-free face. “Good morning everyone!!!” she captioned the photo, along with the hashtag “Morning Face.”

While in quarantine, Jennifer has been spending time with her fiance Alex Rodriguez and their kids in the Hamptons on the east end of New York.

Last week, Lopez rang in her 51st birthday with her loved ones. After the celebrations, JLO flaunted her figure as she took to Instagram with a mirror selfie in black activewear. "Just finished a great post-birthday celebration workout and helped to support hunger awareness," she wrote along with the picture. She was also praised by fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, who took to his Instagram Story with a photograph, writing: "My queen".

Rodriguez also shared a video tribute for his lady love, which had plenty of romantic couple moments. He captioned the video: "Happy Birthday, Macha!!! Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration. I'm so proud of you. I love you so much!" Lopez responded: "Omg!! I love you and feel so blessed today to have you to celebrate with my baby!!"

