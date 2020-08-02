  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jennifer Lopez posts a stunning makeup free selfie after celebrating her 51st birthday last week

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram this weekend to share a picture of her bare morning face. The music sensation shared a makeup-free photo while wishing “Good Morning” to her 127 million followers.
3939 reads Mumbai
Jennifer Lopez posts a stunning makeup free selfie after celebrating her 51st birthday last weekJennifer Lopez posts a stunning makeup free selfie after celebrating her 51st birthday last week
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Singer and performer Jennifer Lopez proves that she looks gorgeous with or without makeup through her recent Instagram post. The 51-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Saturday morning to share a new selfie with her bare, makeup-free face. “Good morning everyone!!!” she captioned the photo, along with the hashtag “Morning Face.”

 

While in quarantine, Jennifer has been spending time with her fiance Alex Rodriguez and their kids in the Hamptons on the east end of New York. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good morning everyone!!! #MorningFace

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Last week, Lopez rang in her 51st birthday with her loved ones. After the celebrations, JLO flaunted her figure as she took to Instagram with a mirror selfie in black activewear. "Just finished a great post-birthday celebration workout and helped to support hunger awareness," she wrote along with the picture. She was also praised by fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, who took to his Instagram Story with a photograph, writing: "My queen".

 

Rodriguez also shared a video tribute for his lady love, which had plenty of romantic couple moments. He captioned the video: "Happy Birthday, Macha!!! Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration. I'm so proud of you. I love you so much!" Lopez responded: "Omg!! I love you and feel so blessed today to have you to celebrate with my baby!!"

 

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez shares the perfect post-birthday workout selfie

Credits :Instagram, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement