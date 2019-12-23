Jennifer Lopez proves age is just a number as she grooves during Super Bowl rehearsals; WATCH

While the Super Bowl 2020 is more than a month away, looks like Lopez wants nothing to go wrong and has already started her rehearsals.
7312 reads Mumbai
Hollywood,Jennifer Lopez Alex RodriguezJennifer Lopez proves age is just a number as she grooves during Super Bowl rehearsals; WATCH
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Jennifer Lopez turned 50 this year but there's no stopping the 'On The Floor' singer. After starring in one of the most talked about films of the year, Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez is now gearing up to begin 2020 with a bang. The singer and actress has had a great 2019 professionally and personally and will be performing for Super Bowl on 3 February, 2020. While the event is more than a month away, looks like Lopez wants nothing to go wrong and has already started her rehearsals.

What's cuter is that fiance Alex Rodriguez has been accompanying Lopez to her rehearsals and recently took to Instagram to share a video. Giving us a sneak peek, Alex posted a video of Jennifer Lopez grooving to some foot-tapping music. In a completely de-glam avatar, Lopez proves that age is just a number as she flaunts her rock solid abs and flawless skin.

Sharing the video, Alex captioned it, "This is how I feel about Christmas shopping.. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!" Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is how I feel about Christmas shopping . Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All they wanted was a little ice cream #superbowlrehearsals . What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

Alex and Jennifer Lopez have not yet revealed their wedding plans or the date. The former professional baseball player popped the question and they got engaged earlier this year. Lopez and Alex are likely to walk down the aisle next year. They currently live together with their respective kids under the same roof. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With love from our family to yours, HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

Credits :InstagramGetty Images

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement