Jennifer Lopez proves age is just a number as she grooves during Super Bowl rehearsals; WATCH

Jennifer Lopez turned 50 this year but there's no stopping the 'On The Floor' singer. After starring in one of the most talked about films of the year, Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez is now gearing up to begin 2020 with a bang. The singer and actress has had a great 2019 professionally and personally and will be performing for Super Bowl on 3 February, 2020. While the event is more than a month away, looks like Lopez wants nothing to go wrong and has already started her rehearsals.

What's cuter is that fiance Alex Rodriguez has been accompanying Lopez to her rehearsals and recently took to Instagram to share a video. Giving us a sneak peek, Alex posted a video of Jennifer Lopez grooving to some foot-tapping music. In a completely de-glam avatar, Lopez proves that age is just a number as she flaunts her rock solid abs and flawless skin.

Sharing the video, Alex captioned it, "This is how I feel about Christmas shopping.. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!" Check out the video below:

Alex and Jennifer Lopez have not yet revealed their wedding plans or the date. The former professional baseball player popped the question and they got engaged earlier this year. Lopez and Alex are likely to walk down the aisle next year. They currently live together with their respective kids under the same roof.

