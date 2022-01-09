Jennifer Lopez RAVES about George Clooney's The Tender Bar; Says BF Ben Affleck 'is amazing in the movie'

It seems like Jennifer Lopez really loved Ben Affleck's new movie The Tender Bar. A George Clooney directorial, the film details how a nine-year-old, in search of a father figure bonds with his uncle, and eventually becomes a writer. Lopez has become a fan of the movie, and she took to Instagram to share her take on the same.

Taking to her social media platform, the singer gushed about the movie and Affleck's performance in it. She also flaunted the promotional items that she received from the makers. Lauding the same, Lopez said, "This is adorable, from The Tender Bar on Amazon Prime Video." The box contained some Blue Point Toasted Lager beer cans, including the book from which the movie has been inspired, and a mini-bowling alley set.

While gushing about the gifts that she has received, Lopez opened up on one of her favourite scenes from the movie. “There is a great scene with Ben and the little boy in a bowling alley," she said. Noting further, Lopez hailed her boyfriend while saying, "Ben plays his uncle and they are both amazing in the movie." She also urged her fans to check the movie out if they haven't yet. "This is awesome. Thank you, [The] Tender Bar," Lopez said, as she concluded her video.

