Jennifer Lopez to receive THIS honour at People’s Choice Awards for ‘paving the way for artists globally’

Jennifer Lopez is all set to receive The People’s Icon Award at People’s Choice Awards 2020. Scroll down for details.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is receiving a huge award! The 51-year-old Waiting for Tonight music superstar and Hustlers actress will be honoured with The People’s Icon award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, producers revealed Wednesday (September 30). The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards will air from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, November 15.

“Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time. For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television, and fashion, we’re honouring Jennifer Lopez with The People’s Icon of 2020,” said E! News exec Jen Neal.

In case you missed it, JLO recently released 2 new songs in collaboration with Maluma. The two superstars teamed up for two new singles, called Pa’ Ti and Lonely, and turned them into one music video, released Thursday (September 24). The two are also co-stars in the upcoming Universal Pictures movie Marry Me, which hits theatres on February 12, 2021. Both songs will also be included on the Marry Me Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

