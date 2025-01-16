Jennifer Lopez Receives Praise for 'Incredible Generosity' Amid Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Efforts: 'Hugest Amount of Donations'

Jennifer Lopez has pitched in to help the Los Angeles community amid the ongoing wildfires. The actress, 55, recently made a donation to the AList, a marketing agency based in LA that has created a “grassroots” fire relief organization to assist in the area. The agency has been collecting clothing and essentials to distribute to affected families, and Lopez has become a major donor to them.

In Instagram Stories shared on Wednesday, January 15, the agency told its followers, “We got the most incredible, generous, beautiful note from Jennifer Lopez. We got the most incredible amount of stuff, the hugest amount of donations. So A) Oh my god, Jennifer Lopez, you’re amazing. B) People are asking how we’re doing. This is all incredibly grassroots.”

Across the multiple-story video posts, the caption tagged the Unstoppable star, also writing, “Beyond grateful for your generous donation.”

The video detailed the agency's current relief efforts, including aiding the Pasadena and Altadena communities.

"This week, we’re working with our dear friends who have lost everything in our immediate community. I want to let you guys know, next we’re working—and I’m going to read this so I don’t get it wrong—with the LAUSD Education Foundation, which will connect with impacted district employees and families through Pasadena and Altadena. The foundation will also collaborate with neighboring districts to ensure more families can access this resource."

Lopez received another shout-out from AList with additional thanks, not just for her donation but for her kind words, which made everyone “cry,” according to the aforementioned Instagram Stories.

The wildfires have become the most destructive in LA history, scorching thousands of acres and displacing many. Twenty-five casualties resulting from the blaze have been reported so far.

