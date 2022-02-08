Jennifer Lopez reflects on 'brutal' criticism she experienced while dating Ben Affleck for the first time

Jennifer Lopez's Marry Me publicity tour resumed with a new Rolling Stone feature article. Lopez opened up about her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck and explained why she thinks they'll last this time. The actress also reflected on the intense public scrutiny she faced during their initial relationship (from 2002 to early 2004).

Lopez attempted to overlook the racism she encountered during her first relationship with Affleck—until she couldn't. “It was brutal,” Lopez said of the criticism. “It was brutal. It’s one of those things that you bury very deeply so you can move on and get about your business.” “It’s funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love,” she added as per ET Canada. “It was one of the happiest times of my life. But also, there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life.”

However, Lopez doesn't think they'll split up again, as she further said, "I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed." Interestingly, things are looking good for the pair since they reunited, which the world learned about in late April 2021 when they were sighted together. In July, they made their relationship Instagram official by posting a kissing selfie on J Lo's 52nd birthday.

Meanwhile, Lopez also talked about her motivation and going after what she wants. She tells the mag, “I’m an underdog. I always feel like I was scrapping from the bottom. Always. That’s part of being Puerto Rican and from the Bronx and a woman.

ALSO READ:Jennifer Lopez ADMITS she wants to get married again: I still believe in happily ever after