Jennifer Lopez REFLECTS on resurgence of her 2002 album from Bennifer days: Some things do last forever

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be getting everyone nostalgic about the early 2000s considering how the singer's 2002 album This Is Me...Then has resurfaced in a massive way as fans have been revisiting the songs from the old album. While appearing for an interview with Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden, JLo looked back on what was special about that album and why she believes that it is still making fans fall in love with it.

Lopez revealed what that album represented for her as she said, "The name of that album was This Is Me... Then. That was a moment. When you go back and hear that, you hear the purity and the love there." Adding further about its timeless quality, she said, "And I think that's why people went back as they saw different things happening in my life now and they go, 'Wow, really?' And I think it gave people hope."

Interestingly, the This Is Me...Then album was released around the same time that Lopez was in a relationship with Ben Affleck and hence as JLo referred to it as "Some things do last forever", she sent fans in a tizzy who couldn't help but relate her statement to the current situation of her relationship with Ben. The duo has seemingly confirmed their rekindled romance through their PDA-filled outings and also their recent interest in bonding with each other's families.

Sources close to the duo have also reportedly suggested that the couple may even be thinking of moving in together. As per People, a source has informed them that JLo and Affleck are going "strong" and "everything seems to be running smoothly" between them.

