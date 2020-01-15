Jennifer Lopez REGRETS turning down this iconic role, Find Out

During a recent interview Jennifer Lopez reflected on her career and revealed that she regrets turning down a role. Find out what she had to say.

Jennifer Lopez, who was recently praised for her remarkable performance in Hustlers, sat down with Vanity Fair and reflected on her biggest career regret till date. The 50-year-old star revealed that she turned down a role 17-years-ago and it still haunts her. The actress was given the chance to play the lead role in the 2002 movie Unfaithful and she did not take it. Talking about the role, Lopez said that she should have known that Adrian Lyne was going to do a great job with the character.

After Lopez turned down the role, Diane Lane ended up playing Connie Sumner on-screen and her performance was appreciated by fans and critics alike. She even ended up earning an Oscar nomination for the role. Praising Lane’s performance in the drama-thriller film, the singer-actress that it seemed like the role was meant for Lane. However, Lopez stated that every time she thinks about the role and how she had the opportunity to play it and she turned it down, she feels like shooting her toe-off.

While the singer might regret not taking up the role, she has since added various challenging and critically acclaimed roles to her acting resume. Her latest release, Hustlers, landed her a Golden Globe nomination. Considering her striking performance in the 2019 film, many were also rooting for her to land an Oscar nomination, but that did not happen. Shortly after the nominations for Academy Awards were announced last week, Lopez’s fans took to Twitter and criticised Oscar for not nominating the actress.

Read More