Jennifer Lopez reportedly hung out with Ex Ben Affleck following her split with Alex Rodriguez

Soon after Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced that their relationship had come to an end, fans were devastated to hear the news. The couple got engaged in 2019, but sadly called off the wedding. However, only a few days after their public split, they were seen reuniting for a dinner. Now, according to a report by Page Six, Lopez has been hanging out with her ex fiancé Ben Affleck. The actor was reportedly spotted exiting a white Escalade SUV that belongs to the singer on April 29 and multiple sources have claimed Ben paid a visit to her home.

An insider told the news outlet, “Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house.” Lopez, who recently wrapped up shooting for her film Shotgun Wedding, hung up with the actor thrice since her return. Since their split, Ben and Jennifer have remained close friends. During their high profile engagement back in 2002, the two were famously dubbed “Bennifer” by the media. After the duo postponed their wedding in 2003, they eventually split in January 2004.

Jennifer was spotted out on a dinner with Alex on April 23 at the Hotel Bel-Air, where they had their first date. Interestingly, Ben was at the same hotel a day prior to Jennifer and Alex’s meet-up. A source told the news outlet, the actor was dropped off by the same vehicle which later drove Jennifer and her business associate to a meeting.

