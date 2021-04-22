Jennifer Lopez is reportedly 'leaning on' THIS former partner after split from Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez after recently parting ways with Alex Rodriguez has now been receiving support from ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially announced their split and called off their engagement last week. After trying hard to work on their relationship, the couple parted ways and reports suggest that it was trust issues that led to the duo's separation. Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019 and while they were to get married in 2020, the pandemic pushed delayed their plans.

The duo in their statement to Today mentioned that while they are not together anymore, they will continue to remain friends and also business partners for the ventures that the duo had been signed on. According to People, Lopez has now been receiving support from one of her exes amid this situation. A source close to Lopez informed People that JLo has been "leaning on" ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Reportedly, Lopez is still filming her upcoming project, Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic. A source close to JLo told People, "Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer." Lopez split from Anthony in 2011, after being married for eight years.

Recently, for a magazine issue that Lopez graced the cover for, several of JLo's close friends paid meaningful tributes to her including Marc Anthony. The singer was all praises for Lopez and her hard-working attitude. He even mentioned how his relationship with her taught him a lot. Considering how Anthony was full of admiration for her, there's no doubt the duo are great friends and also co-parents to their kids, twins Emme and Max.

