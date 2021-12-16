Jennifer Lopez reportedly 'pissed' at Ben Affleck for his recent comments on ex wife Jennifer Garner

After Ben Affleck opened up on his past marriage with Jennifer Garner, many fans were eager to know what Jennifer Lopez thinks of his revelations. Now, according to a report from Page Six, it could be noted that Lopez is "pissed" at Affleck for getting her dragged into the discussion after his interview.

For those unversed, while discussing his past marriage on 'The Howard Stern Show' Affleck seemed to be pinning his struggles with sobriety on his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. On the show, he had revealed, “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped...I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drank a bottle of Scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

After his revelations, many fans seemed outraged on social media due to his comments about his failed marriage with Garner. As per Page Six's report, Jennifer Lopez too "is pissed" due to the whole chaos regarding his past marriage that has surfaced from the interview. The report states that Lopez seems to have been "pulled into this because she is dating him." According to Page Six's report, Lopez "doesn’t want to be dragged into this.”

The report has also noted that Lopez has met Jennifer Garner and has been trying to know Affleck and Garner's kids for healthy relationships. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9.

