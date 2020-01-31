Jennifer Lopez reveals Alex Rodriguez came to her with 'tears in his eyes' after Kobe Bryant's tragic death

The 'Hustlers' star revealed how she and her fiance Alex Rodriguez, who were close to Kobe's family, are handling the tragic news.

From the sports community all over the world to Hollywood, majority were left shaken when the tragic news of Kobe Bryant, his daughter's death surfaced. Grief has largely loomed over the West in this past week and the latest celebrity to mourn Kobe's death is actress Jennifer Lopez. The singer who will be performing at the Super Bowl LIV half-time show recently addressed the media ahead of the Sunday game. The 'Hustlers' star revealed how she and her fiance Alex Rodriguez, who were close to Kobe's family, are handling the tragic news.

Lopez revealed that Kobe's passing affected Alex greatly. "Alex came to me with tears in his eyes, and he's like, 'You're not going to believe what happened.' He was devastated. He knew Kobe really well," she said. "They kind of came up together, entered sports around the same time, and he was just devasted. I knew Kobe and Vanessa more in passing. He had come to my last show in Vegas — the both of them — as a date night and we had a beautiful night that night," Lopez revealed.

The actress and singer added that Kobe's death is a stark reminder to many how 'fragile' life is. "I think it's affecting everybody so much because it's just reminding us, again, how fragile life is and how we have to appreciate every single moment and how we have to love people while they're here and not wait. And how we don't get the opportunity — it can be taken away from us so easily."

Jennifer and Alex had shared lengthy Instagram posts on the day Kobe died, expressing shock, grief and love for the family. "Vanessa as a mom, and losing her best friend and partner and losing her child. I think of how awful that must be for her right now. I've just been praying that God guides her through every moment because she has three more babies to take care of. And just wishing that the nightmare was over but it's not going to be. That's life and we have to carry on. But at the same time, it affects us and it will affect us forever," Lopez concluded.

