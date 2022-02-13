Jennifer Lopez REVEALS Ben Affleck's early Valentine's Day gift that 'melted' her heart

Jennifer Lopez has found a new way of connecting with her fans and recently, the singer released her first newsletter from OntheJLo where she revealed a special something that Ben Affleck surprised her with as an early Valentin's Day present. In the newsletter, JLo revealed a remix music video of her song On My Way, directed by Ben Affleck.

The pre-Valentine's gift consisted of several special moments from Ben and JLo's life set to the Marry Me track. Along with the video, Lopez also wrote a note where she mentioned how excited she was to share this special something with her fans and wrote, "I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally that I would only share with my inner circle." Lopez further added, "It’s an early Valentine’s Day present from Ben. Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it’s unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever", via Entertainment Tonight.

The singer revealed that this gesture of Affleck truly "melted" her heart. The couple who rekindled their romance back in May last year will be celebrating their first Valentine's Day together after 18 years. Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged in November 2002 but eventually split in 2004.

During the recent promotions of her film, Marry Me, the actress has been vocal about her relationship with Ben and has maintained that the duo is wiser and older now and feels that their relationship won't end in heartbreak this time.

