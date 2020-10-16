Jennifer Lopez REVEALS biggest fear as performing artist; Recalls thinking ‘If I stop, it’s going to go away’

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about her life in lockdown and her biggest fear as a performing artist. Scroll down to see what she said.

Jennifer Lopez recently got candid about lockdown life, as well as fears about her career. The 51-year-old performer opened up alongside Maluma in the latest issue of Billboard. During the interview, Jennifer was asked how the last few months have been, to which she replied: “Being home and being with the kids [12-year-old twins Emme and Max] was really a special time. We got to do things we never do,” she said.

“One of the fears of artists who perform is, ‘If I stop, it’s going to go away,’” she went on to reveal. “And it doesn’t. You need to have a little bit more faith in yourself and know that when you’re ready to put out the next album, even if it takes two years, it’s OK. You have to take time for things that matter: your kids, your family.”

If you didn’t see, Jennifer will be receiving a big award next month. The 51-year-old Waiting for Tonight music superstar and Hustlers actress will be honoured with “The People’s Icon” award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, producers revealed Wednesday (September 30). The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards will air from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, November 15.

“Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time. For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television, and fashion, we’re honoring Jennifer Lopez with ‘The People’s Icon of 2020.’” said E! News executive Jen Neal.

