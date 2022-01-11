Jennifer Lopez reveals her goals and intentions for 2022, hopes to be the 'best partner I can be'

Jennifer Lopez has revealed her aspirations for 2022. On Monday, the 52-year-old actress took to Instagram to discuss her goals for the new year, one of which involves her boyfriend, Ben Affleck.

Lopez stated in a pre-workout video that she's "just thinking about being really mindful about what I want my life to be. Knowing that my thoughts create my life, and keeping those really positive, so I can grow and be my best this year." Lopez further revealed that she wants to be "better than ever mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally" in 2022, in an effort to "be the best mother I can be, partner I can be. Be the best friend I can be, the daughter, sister, boss, person I can be." Lopez, who has 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, concluded her video by urging her fans to write their own intents and objectives in the comments area.



However, Lopez has a lot to look forward to this year, with her latest film, Marry Me, set to be released next month, not to mention her heated romance with Ben Affleck, which is only becoming stronger. Lopez resumed her romance with the actor last year after her divorce from Alex Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Lopez isn't the only one working on herself in 2022. According to Entertainment Tonight, the "Jenny from the block" singer makes Affleck "a better person and motivates him to work hard." “Jen is so supportive and is always pumping him up and saying how talented he is. [Ben] has been working out as well and feels great,” the source said. “He has always been funny, creative, smart and caring, but the difference lately is he is always smiling and happy.”

