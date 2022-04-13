Jennifer Lopez reveals how Ben Affleck proposed, says 'we got a second chance at true love'

Ben Affleck couldn't have proposed to Jennifer Lopez in a more romantic way, getting down on one knee and popping the question in the singer's "favourite place on earth." The 52-year-old singer and actress stated in her On The JLo newsletter that the Armageddon actor unexpectedly proposed to her last weekend, fulfilling her "biggest dream."

As per Page Six, Lopez revealed in the video, titled "How It Went Down," that she was "totally caught off guard" at the time. Lopez, 52, claimed she was in tears when Affleck, 49, proposed to her and that the simplicity of it all made it all the more romantic. “[I] just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again,” she explained. “I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined,” she further said.

Lopez said in a video that accompanied the newsletter that the proposal was "very unexpected." She also added, ”Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.” She also discussed the meaning of the green diamond in her engagement ring, stating that the colour has always been "lucky" for her.

Meanwhile, Affleck and Lopez were previously engaged in 2002, when he proposed with a stunning pink diamond, but their engagement was called off in 2004. After Lopez's divorce from Alex Rodriguez, they rekindled their relationship in February 2021.

ALSO READ:Here's the meaning behind Ben Affleck's green engagement ring for Jennifer Lopez