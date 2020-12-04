Jennifer Lopez REVEALS secret to flawless skin at 51; Rubbishes botox rumours; Says ‘it’s just not my thing’

Jennifer Lopez recently revealed that she has never gotten a botox treatment, instead the pop icon shared the actual secret that made her skin flawless.

Jennifer Lopez recently revealed that she never got Botox. “I haven’t ever had Botox to this day,” the 51-year-old entertainer said during a Zoom call announcing her new skincare line via Page Six. “I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing. I’m more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.”

In case you missed it, just yesterday, Jennifer opened up about her wedding to athlete Alex Rodriguez. Jennifer and Rodriguez postponed their wedding earlier this year due to the pandemic, and yesterday, the singer revealed that they postponed the wedding for the second time as well. Speaking with Access, the 51-year-old actress opened up about delaying their nuptials. “You know we’ve talked about so many different things cause we had to cancel the wedding last year because of COVID, because of the quarantine,” she shared, adding that “we actually did it twice, which people don’t know, where we had it in different times – the first one cancelled and then the second one cancelled as well – and so I don’t know.”

Jennifer added that “we kind of have let it go for a second…” “I think we just feel like, ‘Let’s just wait it out.’ There’s no rush. We’re good. Everything’s cool. It will happen when the time is right.”

