Jennifer Lopez REVEALS she’s never felt accepted by Hollywood; Says 'I feel like an outsider'

Jennifer Lopez posted and featured a new video to her JLO Beauty Instagram page. The singer, 52, spoke on the significance of Latin women becoming leaders. However, it was towards the end of the video when Ben Affleck's girlfriend revealed that she has never felt like she 'belonged in Hollywood,' despite having been in almost 30 films. She also said that she still feels like an "outsider."

“I think for me… I know it’s so important for all of us to feel like we belong,” she says in the video. “Um… and like most people there’s so many times in your life where you feel like an outsider. I feel like that in Hollywood sometimes,” she continued. “I still feel that way,” Lopez admitted. “But the truth is, you just need your little tribe.” As she explains, it’s far more important to accept oneself. "I believe we all have this limitless power inside us that makes us unstoppable,” she added. “I worked really hard to get where I am today, and I’ve learned that the only way to truly feel beautiful is to love and accept yourself fully for who you are.”

Check out her video here:

Meanwhile, as per Daily Mail, her debut film, My Family, starring Jimmy Smits and Constance Marie, was released in 1995. She went on to appear in blockbuster films such as Money Train, The Cell, The Wedding Singer, and Maid in Manhattan before producing her own films such as El Cantante, Second Act, and Hustlers.

However, she also noted that although it took two years to create JLo Beauty, she had been thinking about it for 20 years. She further went on to say how excited she is to be working with Sephora. ''Growing up I had the most beautiful mom,' she said, adding her secret to glowing skin was olive oil. But she explained olive oil 'from the kitchen' is not the best for your skin, so she altered it. Interestingly, this comes only days after the Bronx native posted a mini-movie to her Instagram feed chronicling her vacation to Venice, Italy.

