Jennifer Lopez REVEALS what she wants her daughter to imbibe from the Hustlers character Ramona; Find Out

The Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez played the character named Ramona in the film Hustlers. The character of Ramona is fierce and feisty and Jennifer Lopez did not leave any stone unturned to make it look as realistic as possible. The actress received a lot of praise and appreciation for her gutsy portrayal of a stripper. The 50-year-old actress cum singer, said that there is one aspect of Ramona's character which she would like her daughter Emme to imbibe. During an interview with The New York Times, the Second Act actress Jennifer Lopez said that women are not exactly taught to be independent and to be on their own.

This is a very crucial aspect that The Wedding Planner actress would like to teach her daughter Emme. The Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez further mentions how her character named Ramona was the exact opposite of her actual self. The If You Had My Love singer adds that in personal life she is a very loving, romantic and a caring person. Jennifer Lopez says she loves the fact that she is in a relationship. But, her character Ramona is drastically opposite. She adds how, Ramona is never seen with men, outside her stripping job.

The Back-up Plan actress Jennifer Lopez gained everyone's attention when the film Hustlers trailer was unveiled. The fans and film audience literally dropped their jaws when the saw Jennifer Lopez do the iconic poll dance wearing sky high heels. The actress does not fail to mention that playing the fearless stripper who turns entrepreneur made her realize how it was important to be independent.

