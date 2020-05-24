Jennifer Lopez reveals who's the man behind her peeping in through the window in her gym selfie

Jennifer Lopez clarifies who the mysterious man behind her in her workout selfie is actually.

Jennifer Lopez is a complete fitness freak and she loves working out. Even amidst the lockdown, she never skips a day in her fitness routine. Recently, JLo shared a workout selfie on her social media handles. Dressed in camouflage athleisure, she showed off her toned sides and svelte waist in her picture but what took away all the attention was a bizarre man peeping in through the window behind Jennifer Lopez. While Jen treated her fans with her workout selfie, they wondered who the mysterious man was.

As fans flooded Twitter asking about the same, Jennifer Lopez revealed that the image in the background was just a random zoom call picture that she used. Jennifer Lopez appeared on Friday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and disclosed, "That was a Zoom!" She revealed that as she and Alex Rodriguez don't have a gym at home, "So we just got a bunch of, like, we got a bench and a few weights, and I have my rehearsal mirrors back there for dance rehearsal, which I always did in the house."

When asked about the mysterious guy behind, Jennifer Lopez clarified, "Yeah, I don't know what he was doing. If he was sneezing or coughing…It was some real estate guy that Alex was on Zoom with. I don't know. But we've been working out a lot." Apart from staying fit, JLo has been working on different things during the quarantine phase. Recently, she shot a scene for her upcoming film at her house on a zoom call.

Credits :Twitter

