Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why She Feels She Was 'Born to Play' Ingrid Luna in Her First-Ever Musical Kiss of the Spider Woman

Jennifer Lopez surely isn't afraid to experiment with new things when it comes to her professional endeavors. The actress and singer recently teased about her next venture, which would reportedly be her first musical movie– Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Lopez talked about her next venture as part of the Los Angeles Times Talks series, presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve at the Sundance Film Festival. Director Bill Condon and co-star of the abovementioned project Tonatiuh were also present at the venue.

While discussing her character, screen star Ingrid Luna, the On The Floor vocalist expressed about never feeling that she was, “born to play a part ever,” in her life and that she actually “felt that with this.”

She added, “Love is just love and people are just people. And for me, that resonated very deeply because of my own life and my own children. And so I really took to it so immediately and was so excited.”

The Love Don’t Cost A Thing artist also openly shared that getting an opportunity to sing tracks from musicians, Fred Ebb and John Kander– along with Condon was a “dream come true.”

Lopez recalled her work in Selena (which was a biopic based on Selena Quintanilla-Perez) many years ago, but it was her not own voice. She shared that they desired to use the late singer’s voice.

Lopez stated about doing a bit of dance but there was not a lot of choreography. So this marks her first musical.

The upcoming venture is reportedly the reimagination of the 1993 Tony Awards-winning musical and a movie by the same name, released in 1985. The upcoming project will star Diego Luna as Valentin Arregui alongside Lopez and Tonatiuh, who will play Luis Molina.

