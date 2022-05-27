Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro and more pay tribute to Ray Liotta after his sudden death

Following the sudden and tragic death of the Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta, his peers are coming forward to pay their respects all over the internet. The actor passed away on May 26 in his sleep while he was away in the Dominican Republic as he was shooting for his upcoming role in Dangerous Waters. Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro and Seth Rogan voiced their utmost sadness after hearing the news.

Lopez took to Instagram and posted a series of throwback photos with the actor as she wrote, "Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue … the first thing that comes to mind is he was so kind to my children. Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella." She went on to share how working with Liotta on Shades of Blue was exciting and inspiring for her. She concluded her long post by adding, "We lost a great today … RIP RAY … it’s so sad to lose you what seems way to soon … I will remember you always. Sending so much love and strength to your daughter Karsen, your family and all your loved ones."

Check out Jennifer Lopez's tribute post for Ray Liotta below:

In a statement to ET, De Niro also mourned the loss of his Goodfellas co-star, "I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too way young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace. Seth Rogan took to Twitter and pieced together his mind to pen down his emotions after hearing the disheartening news, "I can’t believe Ray Liotta has passed away. He was such a lovely, talented and hilarious person. Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace."

