Jennifer Lopez‘s AMA performance look copied from Beyonce’s 2014 Grammy Awards? Fans calling it a ‘rip off’

Fans are calling out Jennifer Lopez for allegedly copying Beyonce’s 2014 Grammy Awards look for JLO’s American Music Awards performance.

Jennifer Lopez‘s 2020 American Music Awards performance has been raising some eyebrows. The 51-year-old entertainer gave a super sultry performance with Maluma during the awards show on November 22. While performing Pa’ Ti and Lonely from their upcoming movie Marry Me, Jennifer rocked a black, skintight bodysuit, while sporting short, wet-looking hair. Shortly after her performance, fans took to Twitter to compare Jennifer‘s performance to Beyonce‘s performance of Drunk in Love at the 2014 Grammy Awards.

For that performance with husband Jay-Z, the 39-year-old singer sported wet hair and a bodysuit very similar to Jennifer‘s look. Jennifer and Beyonce both danced around a chair in black, blue and red lighting during their performances. Fans then started calling out Jennifer for seemingly copying Beyonce.

“Does anyone notice that J.Lo is ripping off Beyonce on her performance at the amas,” one Twitter user tweeted. However, some fans did come to Jennifer‘s defence, and said: “Girl… Beyonce did not invent black swimsuits and wet hair bob type look… That’s just how Jlo looks in the MV for that song. Calm down.”

If you didn’t see it, JLO’s performed with her Marry Me co-star Maluma. The duo sat on each side of an interrogation table as they crooned their sultry song and made it difficult to breathe. JLo left everyone gasping for air when she climbed on the table and crawled toward Maluma, continuing to sing the song. The duo was eventually joined by masked background dancers. The singer and her troop performed a chair-choreography, amping up the performance to a new height before Maluma joined in and the two turned their chairs against each other to draw the curtains on their performance.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce: ALL the times the singers dressed EXACTLY like each other

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×