Jennifer Lopez’s fuels breakup rumours with latest IG post; Fans SHOCKED after noticing THIS new change

Jennifer Lopez’s recent Instagram activity may be hinting towards her breakup from the former athlete Alex Rodriguez. Scroll down for more on this.

Actress, performer and musician Jennifer Lopez recently generated buzz with her latest post on Instagram. Over the weekend, the Maid In Manhattan star shared a whole bunch of photos while on the set of her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic. “Keep calm and work on the weekend #ShotgunWedding #ProducerLife #SetLife,” Jennifer captioned the post. Which is when eagle-eyed fans were quick to realize that in all of the photos Jennifer isn’t wearing her engagement ring from Alex Rodriguez.

This new change comes after last month reports broke that Jennifer and the 45-year-old retired Yankees players had split up and ended their engagement due to claims that A-rod had allegedly cheated on JLO with reality TV star Madison LeCroy. However, the two released a joint statement saying that they are still together and are “working through some things.”

Previously a source also told People magazine that "they never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up." The insider added that the speculation that arose last month that Rodriguez had had an affair with Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy "had no bearing on the rough patch at all." "She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID," the insider added of Lopez and Rodriguez. "But they want to try to stay together."

