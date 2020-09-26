  1. Home
Jennifer Lopez’s killer moves steal the show in her and Maluma’s new Latin songs Pa Ti & Lonely; Watch

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma have just released their recent collaboration on Latin songs Pa Ti & Lonely, scroll down to see the video of the new songs.
Mumbai
Jennifer Lopez and Maluma have teamed up for something special! The two superstars teamed up for two new singles, called Pa’ Ti and Lonely, and turned them into one music video, released Thursday (September 24). The two are also co-stars in the upcoming Universal Pictures movie Marry Me, which hits theatres on February 12, 2021. Both songs will also be included on the Marry Me Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

 

In a TikTok LIVE stream, Jennifer provided fans with an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the music video, explaining the connection with the film and detailing the making a major music video during COVID.

 

Watch the duo’s new anthem below:

 

In case you didn't know, the duo’s movie Marry Me centres on musical superstar Kat Valdez (Lopez) and Charlie (Owen Wilson), a math teacher – total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other. An unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, Marry Me is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media.

 

