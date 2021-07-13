Jennifer Lopez says ‘changing directions’ made things fall in place; Suggests Bennifer reunion was unexpected

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about how she’s found happiness within and reflected on her rollercoaster year so far. Scroll down to see what she said.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about her blissful life! While chatting with People magazine via Apple Music, Jenny from the Bronx singer said she recently realized that she was "good" on her own and that "happiness starts within me." "Once I realized that, things [happened]. Things happen that you don't expect to ever happen," said Lopez. If you didn’t know, Jennifer has had a rollercoaster year so far, back in April, she parted ways with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and started dating former flame Ben Affleck just a month later.

"Once you get to the point where you're like, 'This is not right for me, or this doesn't feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me.' Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place." She added: "I think that's how you should process this moment that I feel again."

"It always shows up in the music," she said. "Sometimes you have to change direction, even though that might be painful or it might seem weird to other people. It's really just about who you are and what feels right to you, and that's what it's about."

Earlier in the chat, Lopez admitted that "trying to grow and evolve and become more fully myself and true to myself" in the public eye over the past three decades has been a "journey." "My mission has always been to kind of put love into the world, love and beauty and art," she said. "And that has always been my thing, and music and movies and all the things and how it manifests itself. But at the end of the day ... I think when you do watch artists and you're lucky enough as I am to be able to continue to do what you love for so long, you watch a life. You watch a life unfold in front of you and you watch a person really find their way."

