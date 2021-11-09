Jennifer Lopez says 'miss these moments' as she shares adorable throwback photos of kids Emme & Max

Jennifer Lopez has taken to Instagram to share some adorable throwback pictures of herself with her kids Emme and Max. For those unversed, Lopez shares twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The singer posted some precious snaps of the two of them with their mother.

In the pictures, Lopez can be seen reading stories to the already sleepy kids! "Miss these moments," she penned while putting several endearing hashtags namely #Cocos and #LuluandMaxi alongside the post. Fans took to the comments section to appreciate the pictures. "How time flies!" one fan penned. Another Instagram user shared their love for Lopez and her kids through 'heart' emojis.

Lopez's post has already garnered more than 200k likes from netizens, and many fans are gushing over her little kids. Take a look at the post:

Recently, the 'Jenny from the Block' singer had also shared some more photos of her kids from her Twitter account. "My Cocos...Lulu and Maxi," she had penned. These aren't the only times that JLo showered her love for her kids online. The singer has time and again posted photos and selfies with her coconuts. She has also been spotted hanging out with her kids and taking them for fun outings.

In other news, Lopez was recently spotted packing on the PDA with boyfriend Ben Affleck. The couple was seen sharing sweet moments with each other at the airport before boarding a private flight, and the two seemingly looked too happy to be together.

