Jennifer Lopez says new song's on not being afraid of change amid Alex Rodriguez breakup & Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez revealed in a recent interview that her upcoming song titled Cambia El Paso with Rauw Alejandro "is about change and not being afraid to take the step."

Jennifer Lopez may be throwing some major shade at her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's show Pitbull's Globalization with Crisco Kidd to promote her upcoming single with Rauw Alejandro titled Cambia El Paso. "Well, definitely for me, it was about change. The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step," JLo revealed as the inspiration behind her new track.

"Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do. If something's not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance," Jennifer added. For the unversed, Lopez and Rodriguez called off their engagement, after dating for four years, not once but twice with their final breakup announcement on April 15. Two weeks later, the 51-year-old actress was spotted spending quality time with another famous ex-fiance, Ben Affleck, in Los Angeles. And eventually, through their LA-Miami romance, we got the epic return of Bennifer!

"For me, because I started as a dancer, to me, dance is life, and joy and happiness. So, whenever I'm talking about dance, I'm talking about something else. All she wants to do is just dance, dance, dance, dance again. You gotta live. You gotta be yourself. You got to be happy. And that's what the record's about," Jennifer concluded.

And, that's the sipping hot JLo tea!

Meanwhile, Cambia El Paso drops on July 5.

