Jennifer Lopez says she ‘loved’ her six carat pink diamond engagement ring from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez recently opened about the iconic pink diamond engagement ring she got from her ex-fiance Ben Affleck and said that she loved it. Read on to know more.

Jennifer Lopez is currently engaged to Alex Rodriguez who popped the big question in 2019 with an 18-carat engagement ring which costs a whopping USD 1.8 million. But in the past, Jennifer was in a very happy relationship with Ben Affleck and the two came very close to exchanging the vows before calling it quits. Ben and JLo met in 2002 while filming Gigli and fell in love. After dating for a while, Ben proposed the On The Floor singer with a 6-carat pink engagement ring.

The beautiful rock got all the attention and ended up hogging headlines. Recently, JLo reflected on the pink sparkle and said that she loved getting it. During a virtual hangout with Zane Lowe, Dua Lipa and Charli XCX, JLo spoke about her quarantine life and revealed that she has been watching musicals with her children. They recently watched Barbra Streisand led Funny Girl. While speaking about the singer, JLo said she had no idea Barbra has such a soft spot for diamonds.

She then detailed a particular encounter with the singer, back when she was engaged to Ben, and revealed that the Barbara one came to JLo just to have a close look at her giant rock, Fox News reported. “I met [Barbra] at an Oscar party, years ago, and I was at the time engaged to Ben Affleck, and she’s really into diamonds, which I didn’t know,” she recalled.

Speaking about the diamond she said, “He [Ben] had given me a pink diamond, which got a lot of press and was whatever.” At this point, Lowe interrupted JLo and said, “It was very much not 'whatever.” JLo then clarified that she loved getting the ring, “I loved getting it, don’t get me wrong. So she came up to me, and like, she’s heard of it. I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ And she’s like, ‘Can I see your ring?’ And she asked me about the ring, but then she asked me—and I thought it was so strange—about being famous, and how I handle it,” she concluded. The couple broke up in 2004, just four days before the wedding was scheduled to take place.

