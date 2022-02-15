Jennifer Lopez says she's 'all about PDA' amid her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her PDA preferences, after her very public displays of romance with her once ex-flame, Ben Affleck. While promoting her new rom-com superhit movie Marry Me, the actress shared her qualms with a social proposal on Heart FM as per Et Canada. The On The Floor singer revealed, "I love public displays of romance."

During the chat, Lopez also disclosed she did not particularly like public proposals, "I don’t know if I would love a [public] proposal, I think that that’s a more intimate thing between two people." However the Hustlers star shared that PDA is only acceptable if it is genuine and said, "I have no problem with PDA, like people say, I actually, I’m all about it!” she added, “If you really feel it."

Lopez went to elaborate why she did not like public proposals and continued, "I do think that a proposal is kind of a sacred, intimate thing that should just be between two people, when you’re about to pledge your lives to each other, that’s a big deal."

Meanwhile, Lopez has been enjoying her time with her reconciled partner Ben Affleck and has been into "public displays of romance" on red carpets to the couple's recent releases. On the day of the Super Bowl LVI, Bennifer was seen dancing together in the stands and were seemingly "in love" as they held hands during the big game.

ALSO READ Jennifer Lopez REVEALS Ben Affleck's early Valentine's Day gift that 'melted' her heart