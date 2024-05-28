Jennifer Lopez Says Skincare Ads Use Her Face Covered In ‘Wrinkles’ For Marketing, Finds AI ‘Very Scary’

Jennifer Lopez discusses the impact of AI amid the release of her Netflix film Atlas, which deals with contemporary issues. The Brad Peyton-directed sci-fi film stars the On The Floor singer in the titular role of a data scientist who hates the excessive use of technology. However, she must seek AI’s help to save Earth from an evil robot (Simu Liu).

Jenner Lopez reveals a scary AI incident

The multi-hyphenate spoke about the film and shared her experience with AI at the film’s LA premiere. “I think this movie does a good job of showing how AI could go incredibly wrong, and this is how it could go really right,” she said about the movie.

At this point, everyone has fallen prey to the exploitative artificial intelligence—Jlo being among them. The actress revealed that she found her face altered in skin care ads that knew nothing about it. “Right away, we had them stealing our faces. So, yes, [AI] is really scary,” she added.

She countered her point and said there are some perks to the use of AI that need to be highlighted. “These movies that are talking about AI — especially this one — do a really good job of showing both sides,” JLo added.

Co-star Sterling K Brown praises Lopez

The This Is Us actor plays a military officer alongside the pop star in Atlas. At the premiere, he talked about his experience working with the talented JLo and said, “Moguls be moguling.” Brown showered praised on his co-star and said he was gobsmacked by the work ethic and commitment she displayed on set. “There was always something happening,” he added.

The American Fiction actor recalled talking to the Lopez in between shoots. He shared a hilarious incident of them lying on the floor after their characters got beaten up and bruised by the villain and talked about JLo being a Fly Girl on In Living Color. “She had a few good Rosie Perez stories,” Brown said.

Atlas is currently streaming on Netflix!