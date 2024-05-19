Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Affirms Separation Rumors With Ben Affleck By Liking Cryptic Breakup IG Post

Jennifer Lopez fueled speculations of a breakup with her husband, Ben Affleck, by liking a harsh Instagram post on Thursday about "broken relationships." The 54-year-old singer liked a post made by relationship counselor Lenna Marsak that talked about the difficulties of being in a relationship without "integrity and respect."

Multiple text slides are included in Lenna's post, the first of which states, "You cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who lacks integrity & emotional safety."

Even if she found the content to be insightful, Lopez was photographed on Thursday wearing her wedding band when she was seen arriving at a dancing studio in Los Angeles. It follows TMZ's allegations that Ben, 51, has been residing at a Brentwood house alone, divorced from his A-list spouse.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Relationship challenges

The Hollywood couple “simply couldn't make it work,” according to reports that surfaced yesterday, and they are getting divorced after less than two years of marriage.

Despite rumors that he is not currently residing at the couple's house, Affleck was spotted in Santa Monica on Thursday when she was in the studio. He was also photographed wearing his wedding band on his finger. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The Oscar winner wore blue trousers, a gray shirt, and a patterned orange jacket for a laid-back style. Red flags in a relationship were mentioned in other slides in the post that Lopez liked.

Advertisement

These included a partner who 'doesn't respect your time, doesn't think it's important to call/text back in a respectable time frame, repeatedly fails to follow through on their promises and lacks effective communication skills.'

The post emphasizes that trust is the foundation of any relationship. It is difficult to trust someone who lacks integrity in words, actions, or intentions. This might result in dread, fear, and emotional instability, making it difficult to feel safe and secure in the relationship.

Updates on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship

Further requirements for someone with whom it is hard to "build a healthy relationship" are shown in the following slide of the post.

A partner who "lacks effective communication skills= silent treatment, withdraws, and refuses to communicate unless it's on their terms" was one of the other problems mentioned.

According to the post, effective communication is required for connection and empathy to thrive. For a relationship to thrive, both parties must feel heard and appreciated.

'[This person] doesn't know who they are or what they want,' says the final slide. ‘Why? We are unsure of our position in the absence of clarification. There is no stability, no obvious direction, and no basis for expansion.’

The author wrote in the description of the image, "You can't form a bond with someone who is disconnected from themselves." How can we expect others to understand us if we cannot comprehend ourselves?

It's simple to start a connection, but it can be difficult to maintain and expand upon it. In the end, love is more about deeds than emotions. US Weekly said on Thursday that although the couple has been spending time apart, they have not yet announced their split.

A source revealed that Jen and Ben are having marital problems. These issues began a few months ago when Jen increased her work responsibilities and prepared for her tour.

Lopez is getting ready to launch her This Is Me... Live tour in Orlando the following month. The insider also revealed that Lopez's recent Los Angeles house visit was planned as an investment.

According to a second source, Affleck is not now residing at the couple's married residence. The couple is "working on their relationship," according to a third insider, who also affirmed that the first two do not currently have plans to split up.

Advertisement

The I'm Real singer arrived at a dancing studio on Thursday wearing a casual outfit that showed off her toned midriff in a gray crop top and matching trousers. Her wedding ring was seen on her finger, and she was observed holding a laptop in her hand.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Shut Down Divorce Speculations As They Were Seen Wearing Wedding Rings