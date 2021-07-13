Jennifer Lopez sends Bennifer fans in a tizzy as she 'likes' a throwback photo of Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez recently showed her appreciation for an old Ben Affleck picture shared by a fan account on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled romance seems to be going strong and reports suggest that the duo maybe even thinking about moving in together. From their recent family trips with kids to the couple's cosy photos from the Hamptons getaway, fans have been excitedly keeping an eye on all whereabouts of the duo. Recently, an eagle-eyed fan also noticed Lopez liking an Instagram post from a fan account.

As per a report by People, an Instagram fan account of Lopez and Affleck called @lopezaffleck had shared a throwback photo of Ben from his filming days on the set of his 2010 film, The Town, which he directed and also starred in. The photo shared by the fan account showed Affleck flaunting a buff physique. It was later observed by a fan that the post had been liked by Lopez's personal account.

A user even commented on the post saying, "Jennifer Lopez liked this picture!" along with an emoji expressing the mind-blown emotions. Another user also mentioned that Lopez had liked the photo and shared heart emojis along with it.

Jennifer and Ben have been making frequent appearances together and have also been spending time together as a blended family with their kids. Recent paparazzi pictures showed Affleck along with 12-year-old daughter Seraphina and his 9-year-old son Samuel, as well as Lopez's 13-year-old daughter Emme at Universal CityWalk in California. According to a source close to the duo, Ben has been bonding well with Lopez's kids and revealed how they had a great family time during their Hamptons getaway.

