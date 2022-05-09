Jennifer Lopez sends Mother's Day wishes with a cute throwback video of her and Ben Affleck; WATCH

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Mother's Day with a cute throwback video that showcased her along with Ben Affleck seated courtside at an NBA game in 2003. The video showcased Jennifer and Ben sending out a Mother's Day message from the courtside camera. Lopez shared a reel of the throwback Bennifer video as she wished her fans on the special day.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, JLo in the caption wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommy’s out there!!!" The video showcased the cute couple who were engaged back then shouting, "Happy Mother’s Day" to their moms while the announcer was heard calling them "Hollywood’s hottest couple." The video throwback video showcased Bennifer all smiles as they enjoyed the game together.

The couple's appearance at the 2003 game was a popular one and the duo was even clicked indulging in PDA at the time. Although a year after their appearance at this game, the couple parted ways. Lopez and Affleck got back together last year and rekindled their romance. The couple also announced their engagement this year.

Following their engagement for the second time, Ben and JLo have been spotted on house hunting errands. It seems the couple plan to move in together as a blended family with their kids and have been checking out properties in Los Angeles for the same. Jennifer recently confirmed her engagement with Affleck after she released a photo of her stunning diamond ring in her newsletter for fans where she said that the proposal was very unexpected and also maintained that they are two lucky people who got a second chance at love.

