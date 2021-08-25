Jennifer Lopez is ‘seriously talking about getting married’ to Ben Affleck amid rekindled romance?

Bennifer, aka Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, might actually end up getting married this time. Amid falling in love with each other once again, the Jenny from the Block pop singer and the Gone Girl actor has reportedly been discussing marriage goals, and family, and "don’t want to let one another go,” reports a source, via the outlet US Weekly.

According to the source, via US Weekly, the two of them are “madly in love” with each other and are “seriously talking about getting married.” The source also notes that Affleck considers JLo as the “one that got away,” and is “determined to make sure that doesn’t happen this time.” Earlier, fans had witnessed the two getting engaged following which, they had a split in 2004. They had also called off their original wedding stating that their affair had “excessive media attention,” US Weekly reported.

However, recently, JLo going Insta-official with Ben, and the duo taking their kids out for random family outings, once with just JLo’s daughter Emme, and in other times with all their kids, has made hope that their rekindled romance blossoms into something permanent. The two had reportedly even spent the 4th of July together, engaging in a private get-together with their families.

Recently, Jennifer deleting her ex Alex Rodriguez from her social media platform has also made fans suspicious of whether Bennifer 2.0 is indeed the endgame! To top that, recently, Ben Affleck was spotted browsing engagement rings with his mother and son Sam, which again builds in curiosity as to whether JLo and Ben are indeed getting married soon.

Do you think Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will end up marrying each other this time? Share your views with Pinkvilla in the comments below.