Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's sizzling Super Bowl 2020 performance leaves Priyanka Chopra SPEECHLESS

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira burnt the dance floor with their sizzling performance in the halftime show of Super Bowl 2020. Following their performance, Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and others took to social media and shared their reactions.

If you thought that your jaws were the only ones that dropped watching Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's performance during the Super Bowl half time, we are here to let you know that you're not alone. Several international celebrities were floored by JLo and Shakira's mind-blowing halftime show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday. This includes Jonas. The actress, who is also married to Nick Jonas, took to Twitter and admitted that the performance left her speechless. Gushing about the two singers, PeeCee wrote, "I have no words."

She went on to add, "Damn!!! That halftime show.. incredible to see such powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance. @shakira u were so fierce!!! @JLo I have no words. We r not worthy! Incredible! #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl2020". She wasn't alone. Several celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Pink and Khloe Kardashian took to social media to bow down to Jennifer and Shakira.

Check out a few celebrity reactions to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl performance below:

Damn!!! That halftime show.. incredible to see such powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance. @shakira u were so fierce!!! @JLo I have no words. We r not worthy! Incredible! #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl2020 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 3, 2020

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

They are having fun!!!! Yesssssss!!! That was a halftime show!!!!!! Wow! Wow! Wow!!!! Their energy just gave me energy!!! Fan girling for sure!!! #SuperBowl — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 3, 2020

I could watch Shakira + JLo perform this halftime show forever. #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLIV — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) February 3, 2020

BEST SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE OF ALL TIME — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) February 3, 2020

Meanwhile, JLo's fiance took to his Instagram and gushed about his lady love's performance. A-Rod proved he was JLo's biggest cheerleader as he posted a video cheering for Jennifer. He shared the video with the caption, "AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!"

