Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's sizzling Super Bowl 2020 performance leaves Priyanka Chopra SPEECHLESS

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira burnt the dance floor with their sizzling performance in the halftime show of Super Bowl 2020. Following their performance, Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and others took to social media and shared their reactions.
5285 reads Mumbai
Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's sizzling Super Bowl 2020 performance leaves Priyanka Chopra SPEECHLESSJennifer Lopez & Shakira's sizzling Super Bowl 2020 performance leaves Priyanka Chopra SPEECHLESS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If you thought that your jaws were the only ones that dropped watching Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's performance during the Super Bowl half time, we are here to let you know that you're not alone. Several international celebrities were floored by JLo and Shakira's mind-blowing halftime show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday. This includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actress, who is also married to Nick Jonas, took to Twitter and admitted that the performance left her speechless. Gushing about the two singers, PeeCee wrote, "I have no words." 

She went on to add, "Damn!!! That halftime show.. incredible to see such powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance. @shakira u were so fierce!!! @JLo I have no words. We r not worthy! Incredible! #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl2020". She wasn't alone. Several celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Pink and Khloe Kardashian took to social media to bow down to Jennifer and Shakira. 

Check out a few celebrity reactions to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl performance below: 

Meanwhile, JLo's fiance took to his Instagram and gushed about his lady love's performance. A-Rod proved he was JLo's biggest cheerleader as he posted a video cheering for Jennifer. He shared the video with the caption, "AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!" 

Check out the video below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! . I’m so proud of you, Jen!

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

What did you think of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl 2020 halftime performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez & Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime show was all about showing off their curves in shimmery outfits

Credits :Getty ImagesTwitterInstagram

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement