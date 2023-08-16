Jennifer Lopez shares an adorable video to wish her husband Ben Affleck on his 51st birthday, says 'I love you'

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her husband Ben Affleck's 51st birthday with a beautiful video of the two singing in the vehicle. The On The Floor singer was seen taking a selfie video from the passenger seat as Affleck was driving and looking away from the camera. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married last year on July 16th.

Jennifer Lopez shares a sweet post for Ben Affleck’s birthday

On Tuesday, taking to Instagram, Lopez celebrated Affleck's 51st birthday by posting a video of the two singing along to Sam Cooke's 1960 love ballad What a Wonderful World. The On The Floor singer shared a video in which her husband was seen driving while she sat in the passenger seat with wind in her hair.

She captioned the video, "Dear Ben... Congratulations on your birthday! I love you!"

Several Bennifer fans swarmed the comments section of Lopez's Instagram post, wishing the actor a ‘happy birthday’ and noting how lovely her birthday wish is.

One user commented, "I love you both," whereas another person commented, "Happy Birthday, handsome, with two red heart emojis."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had an eventful month full of celebrations

Lopez and Affleck have had a summer full of celebrations, including their first wedding anniversary on July 16 and Lopez's 54th birthday on July 24.

The singer recently posted on her JLo newsletter and shared images from her birthday party with Affleck. She said, "Ben hosted a small party with our closest family and friends at our new home. Thank you all for your birthday wishes. Here's a little peek into my party. All the kids were present, and it was a beautiful day full of sunshine, ideal for a pool party!"

JLo further continued, "I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today, at this point in my life's journey, with so many beautiful, caring people to share it with everybody. Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!"

One of the photos Lopez uploaded from the event showed her throwing her arms around Affleck from behind while he was sitting in a chair, and another showed him embracing her with one hand from his seat.

For the uninformed, While the couple originally met in 2002, after a turbulent romance, they rekindled their romance in 2021. However, J.Lo and Affleck got married in 2022 and have been inseparable since then.

