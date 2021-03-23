Jennifer Lopez shares inspiring Monday Motivation post; Could HINT at her & Alex Rodriguez's 2.0 relationship

Jennifer Lopez shares a Monday Motivation post that seems to have a connection with her relationship with fiance Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez has been in the Dominican Republican for the shooting of her upcoming film Shotgun Wedding. The actress has been giving her fans a sneak peek from the sets by sharing a few pictures and stories on social media. On the personal front though, reports have stated that her relationship with fiance Alex Rodriguez hit a rocky patch. While the couple has decided to give their relationship a second chance, Lopez's recent Instagram post seemed to be a big hint about it.

Jennifer took to Instagram on Monday to share an inspiring Monday Motivation post. The quote shared by Lopez says, "When they say you can't do it, do it twice and take pics." Going by the current situation, we can't help but wonder if JLo meant to send everyone a hint of how Alex and her are making things better the second time and well, as for the pictures, haven't we already seen them getting cosy during their Dominican Republican reunion?

According to People, Rodriguez flew to the Dominican Republic to make things right with Lopez and also to spend more time with her to mend their relationship. It certainly seemed like it worked given that the couple was photographed all smiles and having a romantic time during their meet.

It looks like Lopez took her own Monday motivation advice seriously by staying determined and working on their relationship. Fans have also been hopeful about the couple working out their issues. While speculations suggested that the couple may have ended their engagement, People reported that while a wedding may not be on Lopez and Rodriguez's mind at the moment, the duo have certainly decided to remain engaged.

On the work front, Lopez has been shooting Shotgun Wedding which also stars Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz. Recently, a wedding sequence on the beach was shot for the film and Lopez even shared a few pictures from the shoot. The actress looked every bit of gorgeous in a corset bodice and a sheer skirt wedding gown. The film revolves around a couple who head for a destination wedding that soon turns into a nightmare.

