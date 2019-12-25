Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned abs post Christmas workout; Alex Rodriguez calls singer his favourite gift

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shared photos of the 50-year-old singer flaunting her toned abs in a two-piece fiery red athleisure pair posing in front of a red Ferrari. Check out the too-hot-to-handle pictures of JLo below.

Christmas 2019 is here but in the United States, the fun has just begun! On the joyous occasion of the holiday season, our favourite Hollywood celebrities are taking time off of their super busy schedules to spend it with their near and dear ones. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have their home full this Christmas with four adorable children from their previous marriages - twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz (11), Natasha Alexander Rodriguez (15) and Ella Alexander Rodriguez (11).

Before Christmas, comes Christmas Eve and given how their tummies are going to be full of holiday treats, JLo made sure to get her workout done before the big festivities. Taking to her Instagram page, the 50-year-old singer and actress shared a post Christmas Eve workout photo where she is seen flaunting her toned abs in a two-piece fiery red athleisure pair. While her hair is tied in a messy bun, black round glasses and her huge diamond engagement ring completed the sporty look. We couldn't help but glance at the sleek red Ferrari, Lopez is posing next to, as it matched with the Hustlers star's gym attire. The picture, as revealed by JLo herself, was clicked by her fiance Alex, who posted another snap of his ladylove on his Instagram page calling Jennifer his "favourite gift."

Check out their IG posts below:

Lopez wrote, "Baby, it’s warm outside. #ChristmasInMiami #ChristmasEveSleigh: @arod"

Rodriguez wrote, "My favorite gift is the one in red."

We adore this couple and how!

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez proves age is just a number as she grooves during Super Bowl rehearsals; WATCH

We can't wait to see JLo and A-Rod get married!

Credits :Instagram

Read More