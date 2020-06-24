Jennifer Lopez sings as Alex Rodriguez dances and kids play the music instruments to celebrate Baseball; WATCH

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez sing and dance along with the kids to celebrate Baseball and it is the happiest thing on the internet today.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and their kids are a big happy family and their Instagram pictures are proof! The couple along with Jennifer Lopez's two kids, Emme and Maximilian and Alex Rodriguez's kids Natasha and Ella are having a great time together in the quarantine phase. Recently, a new video shared by A-Rod wherein Jennifer Lopez is singing her heart out while the baseball shortstop is dancing is giving us all the vibes that we need right now.

"Here's how we feel about baseball finally coming back! #MusicToMyEars #LetsDance" Alex Rodriguez captioned his post. While JLo is known for her incredible singing and dancing skills, beau Alex Rodriguez seems to be matching up to her. As seen in the video Jennifer Lopez is singing "booty" while A-Rod is dancing ecstatically and showing off some great news. Seems like the entire family is full of talent as the little kids too are seen playing musical instruments.

Check out the video:

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are often found going all goofy along with their kids. They literally brought the party home. Scroll through their Instagram profiles and you'll see photos and videos where the family is having a blast together. A few days ago, A-Rod shared a video of Jennifer Lopez where the singer is dancing in the rain and jumping into the swimming pool. Last month, the couple and the kids were also dancing together outside their house.

