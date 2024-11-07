Jennifer Lopez Sneakily Avoids Question About Ex-Ben Affleck After He Complemented Her; Here's What She Said

Jennifer Lopez and her former beau Ben Affleck are currently caught up in the promotions of their upcoming movie, but that doesn't mean everything's hunky-dory between them. Recently, Affleck surprised everyone by name-dropping his estranged wife while talking about Unstoppable. This left netizens confused for several reasons, one of them being the fact that the duo hasn't directly talked about each other since the announcement of their divorce back in August this year. Many fans wondered, how will Lopez reply.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Affleck gushed about Lopez saying, "Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel, and Bobby Cannavale, all were really passionate about this film. Jennifer is spectecular." Well, on Monday, during the UK premiere of their movie, a reporter finally posed the question to the actress.

To say the least, Jennifer professionally and masterfully flipped the question on its head, She decided to include the whole cast of the movie in the complement, saying, "All the cast and everybody behind the scenes" was "spectacular and wonderful." The vague answer though, shouldn't come as a surprise to anybody. Since August, while the two haven't spoken about each other in public, many interesting reports have been flooding online, giving fans a new perspective on the couple's relationship and marriage.

According to a report published by People Magazing back in September, a source close to the couple had claimed that while the Batman actor was where he wanted to be, "close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves," Lopez, on the other hand, was finding the divorce proceedings "difficult." According to the insider, "She tried so hard to make things work and it didn’t matter to Ben."

Though from the looks of it, things might be heading in the right direction for the former lovers, amid their recent PDA-filled brunch and Affleck complementing the Selena actress. Only time can tell if these are just a few friendly sparks between the two, or something more.

