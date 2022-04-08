Jennifer Lopez sparks engagement rumours with Ben Affleck after sporting a massive diamond ring

Jennifer Lopez fueled engagement speculations on Thursday by wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand in a new paparazzi shot. The Jenny From the Block singer, 52, was seen shopping for furniture in Culver City, Los Angeles, with her 14-year-old daughter, Emme, as per Page Six.

However, Lopez looked stylish in a flowing print dress and huge sunglasses for the informal stroll. She completed the ensemble with a large sparkler on her engagement ring finger. Lopez seemed to flip the ring and conceal the diamond in her hand when she noticed a paparazzi was photographing her, according to the publication. Lopez hasn't addressed the rumours that she's remarried to Ben Affleck, but the relationship is serious.

Interestingly, Lopez went on a promotional tour for her new film, Marry Me, only two months ago, and she raved about her rekindled love with Ben Affleck. The actress told Ellen DeGeneres that she "never imagined" reuniting with the Argo filmmaker, but added, "It's a beautiful thing."

For those unversed, Lopez and Affleck nearly got married two decades ago when they got engaged for the first time. However, they called it quits in 2004 when the couple felt too much pressure from the media. Lopez married Marc Anthony in June 2004, and they have two children: Emme and Max, twins born in 2008. Meanwhile, Affleck married Jennifer Garner in June 2005 and has three children with the actress: Violet, Seraphina, and Sam. Lopez and Affleck reconciled in April 2021, after the Dance Again singer called off her engagement to MLB great Alex Rodriguez.

