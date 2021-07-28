Jennifer Lopez steps out wearing a 'BEN' necklace amid romance rumours with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has recently been spotted wearing her ‘BEN’ necklace while going out for some shopping and grabbing lunch, via Just Jared! Seems like the singer, 52, doesn’t want to hide her love anymore. Recently, on her lavish 52nd birthday, she posted a picture of Affleck and her kissing each other with affection. As if their steamy picture wasn’t enough proof for a Bennifer reunion, JLo has been grabbing eyeballs and headlines alike as her newest addition to her jewellery collection is a necklace that has the initials BEN on it.

To add some spice to the already brimming romance, the apparent pair was also spotted recreating their iconic moment from Jenny From The Block where Affleck and Lopez were soaking in the sun in an open mega yatch! However, the most recent development of wearing the gold necklace with Ben’s name on it is definitely topping every other proof. Many fans are also wondering if the necklace is a gift from Affleck himself.

Now that the couple has eventually seemed to accept their relationship in public, is there an engagement in-store? Previously, when Ben and Jen were dating 17 years ago, the pair had to call off their then-engagement. As per PEOPLE, however, the duo is “madly in love” this time around, and “everything seems to be running smoothly.”

Recently, during Jen’s birthday, Lopez’s ex Alex Rodriguez was also spotted in St. Tropez, a source told Entertainment Tonight. Rodriguez was reportedly ‘enjoying time with family and friends.’

Now, with the gold necklace, does this mean Bennifer is super-duper official? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below!

