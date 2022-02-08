Jennifer Lopez still feels like an ‘underdog’ in Hollywood; Admits feeling like she’s ‘scraping from the botto

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about her journey in the entertainment industry and opened up about learning discipline as a young adult. While chatting with Rolling Stone, the actress, singer and performer shared insight into her family dynamics at home — and specifically, how her relationship with her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez prepared her for her longstanding career in Hollywood.

She told the magazine: "Listen, my mom was also a fun mom. My mom was also the mom who got me into musicals and introduced me to all kinds of music. I am an entertainer because of my mom. But I'm also able to survive the things I've survived in this business because my mom was tough. I don't think she could realize what she was preparing me for, but she did."

Despite making it big today, the 52-year-old star admitted that she sometimes still feels like an “underdog” because of her background. She said: "I always feel like I was scraping from the bottom. Always. I always felt like I wasn't the one that was supposed to be in the room. That's part of being Puerto Rican and from the Bronx and a woman. You know what I mean? All of that stuff. Not being born into a family with money. Not knowing anybody in the business. I just went out there and said, 'F— it. I'm going to just try. I'm going to try to get in here.'"

While she has reached enormous heights as an artist, the actress reflected that there is a bigger goal she’s aspiring towards. "It's just 20, 25 years of people going, 'Well, she's not that great. She's pretty and she makes cute music, but it's not really this and that.' You know, I think I've done some nice work over the years, some really nice work. But there is a club that I just wasn't a part of. And I always acted like, 'Yeah, I'm good. I'm fine. I'm OK.' But it hurts to not be included. I don't know if I will ever be. There is an inner circle, like, 'We are the great artists.' And then there's the pop artists."

