Jennifer Lopez strips off as she launches her new brand after tying the knot with Ben Affleck

Weeks after her tying the knot with her happily-ever-after Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is launching her new brand. On her 53rd birthday on Sunday, the performer took to Instagram to announce her new beauty brand JLo Body. Lopez already owns a cosmetics brand and this new edition to her line is an extension of her original brand.

The Marry Me actress posed nude for her brand launch in the video she posted Sunday following her fairytale wedding with her prince charming. Ben and Jennifer got legally married in Las Vegas at A Little White Chapel while their children were present throughout the ceremony. Bennifer first got together in the early 2000s and even planned on tying the knot after getting engaged but the media attention and public scrutiny could not let their romance survive and the couple broke off their engagement in 2004.

After two decades, the couple reconciled and rekindled their love for each other last year and by April 2022 the two were once again engaged. This time though, rather than planning a big extravaganza they opted for a low-key ceremony and a quick nuptial. As per reports, the couple is surely planning a bigger celebration of their love. recently, they were captured packing on PDA at a park in Paris, France as Bennifer spend time together after marriage in the most romantic city in the world.

However, Lopez is never all love and no work. With her newest launch, the singer is already on her way to making millions.

