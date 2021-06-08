Jennifer Lopez to support diverse female actors and writers through multi year production deal with Netflix

Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions inks a first-look deal with Netflix for feature films, TV series, and unscripted content.

Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions has inked a multi-year deal with Netflix that includes the production of feature films, TV series, and unscripted content. As per Deadline, the deal will focus on supporting diverse female actors, writers, and filmmakers. Currently, Lopez is already associated with Netflix projects, one being the Niki Caro directorial, The Mother, and also The Cipher which is based on the Isabel Ojeda Maldonado novel.

Lopez who runs her production in partnership with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas made a statement about their recent Netflix deal and said, "I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix. Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past", via Deadline.

Scott Stuber, Netflix's head of global films also stated in the streaming giant's statement that they are excited to collaborate with Lopez and believe that through their deal, she will "continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world."

Also, Netflix's head of global TV, Bela Bajaria spoke about Jennifer's legacy and called her "a singular talent whose creativity and vision have captivated audiences and inspired the next generation around the world", via Deadline.

As for Lopez's already announced Netflix project, The Mother, the actress will be essaying the role of a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'are hopeful about their relationship this time around and putting the effort'?

Share your comment ×