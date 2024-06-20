Jennifer Lopez Takes Solo Trip To Italy Amidst Alleged Marital Issues With Ben Affleck

People say that a solo trip is an answer to all the unanswered questions and the perfect escape to clear one's head from the stress and setbacks life throws at us. Jennifer Lopez seems to be taking it seriously, as the star jetted off to Italy amidst divorce rumors with husband Ben Affleck.

According to video and photos obtained by TMZ, the Atlas actress was spotted at a hotel in Positano, a cliffside village on southern Italy’s Amalfi Coast. She then made a few friends and headed toward a boat.

What caught the paparazzi's eye was her beach body on display, wearing a yellow bandeau top, a pair of yellow shorts, and a matching jacket, which she wore hanging off her arms at her elbows.

Jennifer Lopez tried her best to resolve things in their marriage

A separate source told the Daily Mail that Lopez feels like she did all she could to save her marriage but seems like the differences between them are non-negotiable and difficult.

“Jenny has had enough and she really tried but she can do no more, it’s not getting any better, it’s worse,” a music industry insider said. The pop star is now “trying to make the best” of her time by concentrating on her twins, alongside her career.

Meanwhile. the duo are reportedly selling their $60 million Beverly Hills, Calif., mansion because they are allegedly heading for divorce. They purchased the luxurious villa in cash for $60.85 million in May 2023, are reportedly using realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency to sell the home, and are requesting $65 million.

More about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's bond

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged earlier, but they called it off, and again in 2021, they rekindled their relationship. In terms of family dynamics, the duo does not have any children yet. Previously, PEOPLE reported that the two have been living separately in Los Angeles while experiencing strain in their union. Lopez was then busy preparing for her concert tour and promoting her Netflix movie Atlas, while Affleck has been filming for The Accountant 2.

Moreover, sources have revealed that the actors have “been living separate lives” but are “not officially separated yet.” Moreover, “At this point, they are just doing their own thing,” the insider told the outlet. “They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven’t,” the source added.

