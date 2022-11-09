Jennifer Lopez talks being proud to be 'Mrs Affleck', co-parenting with Ben's ex Jennifer Garner

In a recent interview with Vogue, JLo gave a rare insight into her relationship with her husband Ben Affleck as she detailed how the duo rekindled their romance including who made the first move. Turns out, the first step towards the duo communicating again happened after Affleck mailed Lopez following which the couple never stopped interacting and eventually began hanging out. Speaking about her bond with Ben, she told Vogue, "People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real. I don't know that I recommend this for everybody. Sometimes you outgrow each other, or you just grow differently."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance will go down in history as one of Hollywood's iconic love stories and recently, the singer opened up on the details of how the couple rekindled their romance following nearly 18 years of their split in the early 2000s. Lopez and Affleck tied the knot earlier this year in Vegas followed by a lavish Georgia wedding.

Jennifer Lopez thinks being 'Mrs Affleck' is romantic

It came as a surprise to many on how Jennifer Lopez decided to change her legal name to adopt Ben's last name and while speaking to Vogue, the singer revealed why she felt proud to be "Mrs Affleck." She said, "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem."

Adding on about why she won't be excited for Ben to be Mr Lopez, she said, "No! It’s not traditional. It doesn’t have any romance to it. It feels like it’s a power move, you know what I mean? I’m very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person. I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that’s okay, too. But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it’s romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I’m just that kind of girl."

Bennifer's early relationship

When JLo and Ben dated back in the early 2000s, the duo were among the most covered celebrity couples. The singer in her recent interview admitted how the attention that their relationship received at the time changed her and made her a more guarded person. Speaking about their early romance and their mindset during the time, JLo admitted that they were young and in love and "living out loud" at the time. Lopez also added how she was more carefree about doing and saying things the way she felt at the time which changed over time.

JLo calls Ben's ex Jennifer Garner an 'amazing' co-parent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck who both share kids with their former partners have made sure to bond as a blended family before tying the knot and in her new interview, the singer spoke about how the children have responded to their marriage and also made a rare comment about Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Speaking about the kind of relationship she hopes to share with the kids, Lopez said, "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up."

Calling Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner an "amazing co-parent" Lopez added that d Affleck and he "work really well together" while managing their three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. As for Lopez herself, she shares her twins Max and Emme with her former husband Marc Anthony.

Ben's words of praise for JLo

In the same interview, Ben also chimed in on what he loves most about his wife and gushed about how she is "innately, magically kind and good and full of love." Revealing how incredible she is to have changed but also remained the same over the years, Ben said, "Maybe she sees all the changes she’s made, whereas when I see her, mostly I just see someone who has retained, against the odds, the thing about her that always made her the most incredible to me: a heart that seems boundless with love. She is my idea of the kind of person I want to be."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their marriage earlier this year as the couple had an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas and later also tied the knot in the presence of their loved ones at the actor's Georgia estate. The couple had previously announced their engagement in April this year.