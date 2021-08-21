Jennifer Lopez teases fans on her upcoming Netflix collaboration; Says ‘something is coming’

Singer Jennifer Lopez has recently taken to her official Instagram account to open up about her new collaboration with streaming platform Netflix. Captioning the post as ‘bringing the beige,’ Lopez shared some stunning pictures of herself while she posed in a beige-coloured top along with a loose suit, and looked like she is hard at work.

Fans took to the comment section of the post to shower the singer with their love and support. While some were too motivated to dress up like JLo, others simply shared how they can’t wait to witness what JLo has in store for them. Eagle-eyed fans also didn’t fail to notice how Jennifer didn’t wear her famous ‘Ben’ necklace during the photo shoot. With intriguing hashtags, including ‘Netflix outfit check,’ and ‘something is coming’, Lopez made several points and the foremost being, she might be on Netflix pretty soon.

Check out her Instagram post:

Earlier in June, JLo had announced her plans to team up with Netflix but has been quiet about the deal amid romance with Ben Affleck, and her split with Alex Rodriguez. The Jenny from the Block star also released a new single ‘Cambia El Paso,’ where she looked ethereal while dancing to the tunes of the groovy song.

In a statement, via Netflix Lopez had also mentioned being interested in a “forward-leaning content creation company,” which will explore art without “boundaries and limitations of the past.” “I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix. Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past," she wrote in her statement.

Are you excited to know what's cooking between JLo and Netflix?

