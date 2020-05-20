Jennifer Lopez teases her first dance with Alex Rodriguez at their wedding & we want to witness it firsthand

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were supposed to walk down the aisle this year. However, the Coronavirus crisis impacted their plans.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were dreaming of the perfect summer wedding. However, the couple was forced to reschedule their wedding owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. While it is obvious that the couple would have almost all the details of the nuptials in place by now, the singer had kept the insights of the wedding under tight wraps. But Jen decided to reveal a few details of the wedding in a new interview. JLo teased her first dance with A-Rod and it has us excited.

It is no secret that JLo is one helluva of an entertainer. Super Bowl 2020 was a great example this year. So it comes as no surprise that On The Floor hitmaker is planning an extravagant first dance. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer revealed, "Well, I know a lot of different styles. Knowing me, it will be a big production of some sort," she said. Jen also teased she might have her fellow World of Dance judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough make their way to the dance floor as well. "I don't know what it will be yet," she said.

The tease comes a month after Jennifer discussed her wedding being postponed with Ellen DeGeneres. She confessed the COVID 19 lockdown impacted her wedding. "Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that. We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. So, again, it's something we're just going to have to wait and see (in) a few months how this all pans out," she said.

